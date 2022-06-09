How The NFL Is Reportedly Handling New Deshaun Watson Allegations

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The NFL is now looking into more allegations surrounding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Two more women have come forward in lawsuits against the quarterback, bringing the total up to 24.

Watson is continuing to deny the allegations of sexual misconduct, despite all of these civil cases against him.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport went on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and confirmed that the NFL is investigating these new claims and is talking to Watson about them, too.

"When these new allegations came, these are now being looked into," Rapoport said. "I would say it's still on the back end or the back nine as you would say, but I don't think it's over because I believe the league is investigating these new claims as well and talking to Deshaun Watson as well."

Things got even murkier for Watson earlier this week when Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times published an article where she reported that Watson met with 66 different women over a 17-month period.

A suspension could be looming for Watson, depending on what the NFL finds in its investigation.

We'll have to see when the league decides to announce its findings.