How The NFL Plans To Honor Queen Elizabeth II During Bills-Rams Game

POUNDBURY, DORSET - OCTOBER 27: Queen Elizabeth II tours Queen Mother Square on October 27, 2016 in Poundbury, Dorset. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at 96 years old on Thursday, ending her 70-year reign as the UK's longest-serving monarch.

Naturally, her death is being recognized all over the world.

Before tonight's season-opening NFL matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, there will be a moment of silence in honor of her passing.

The NFL has made strong efforts in recent years to expand the game to British audiences.

Two 2022 games will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: the New Orleans Saints vs. the Minnesota Vikings on October 2 and the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants on October 9.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on October 30.

Tonight's game between the Bills and Rams will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET in LA's SoFi Stadium.