How Tom Brady Reportedly Recruited Wideouts To The Bucs

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to facing the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has helped the Buccaneers land some big names in free agency since his arrival in Tampa.

And according to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, TB12 does a lot of his recruiting in the DMs.

Tweeting, "Both Cole Beasley and Julio Jones signed with the Bucs after a discussion with Tom Brady on Instagram DMs."

It has to be hard to turn down a conversation from the GOAT when that notification comes across the screen.

Unfortunately for former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, his inbox was empty as he watched the Bucs sign Beasley this week.

Beasley was added to the team's practice squad with the expectation that he will be added to Tampa Bay's active roster soon.