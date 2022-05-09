How Tom Brady's Retirement Decision Impacted NFL Schedule

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL is set to unveil the full 2022 schedule Thursday evening. Now that Tom Brady is back for another season, fans can expect plenty of standalone contests for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That wouldn't have been the case if the iconic quarterback stayed retired, but he returned soon enough for the schedule-makers to re-do their work.

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times (h/t Pro Football Talk), NFL broadcasting chief Howard Katz said Brady's about-face caused significant alterations to the schedule.

"When Tom Brady retired, we were concerned about the strength of the NFC package because there were so many terrific Tampa Bay games we were looking at," Katz said. "Then a month later he un-retires and we sort of started all over again."

The Buccaneers have a handful of opponents tailor-made for prime time.

Tampa Bay will host each of last year's Super Bowl participants, setting up Brady's first encounter with Joe Burrow and an NFC Championship Game rematch against the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL almost certainly starred other marquee NFC matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. Furthermore, Brady will go home to face the 49ers and set up another monumental encounter with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady already has the date for one game. The Buccaneers will face the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany, on November 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Fans in the United States will have to wake up early for that matchup, but they're also likely to watch Brady play on multiple evenings this season.