Al Michaels is set to call what could be the final Super Bowl broadcast of his career on Sunday night.

NBC has coverage of this year’s Super Bowl, which will pit the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. Super Bowl 56 is set to air on NBC, with Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michelle Tafoya on the call of the game.

On Tuesday, longtime radio host Howard Stern pleaded with Michaels to promote vaccination during the game.

“When there’s a 100 million [people watching] do you ever feel, and I know with sports you can’t be controversial,” Stern said to Michaels on his SiriusXM radio show, per The Big Lead. “No one’s there to hear your opinion I get all that — but Al please, when you’re on there and you got 100 million people tell them to get vaccinated for Christ’s sake, you know what I mean?” Stern pleaded. “Don’t you ever wish you could just like sort of break out and say what you feel? Wouldn’t it be great to advocate a bit?”

"I know with sports you can’t be controversial. No one’s there to hear your opinion … When you’re on there and you got 100 million people tell them to get vaccinated for Christ’s sake," @HowardStern pleaded with Super Bowl broadcaster Al Michaels. https://t.co/MhFl5mmLIG pic.twitter.com/dKN3Kw4ASr — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 8, 2022

Michaels reportedly deflected the question, which is not surprising. It would be surprising to see one of the announcers publicly advocate for the vaccine during the Super Bowl broadcast.

Super Bowl 56 is set to air on NBC at 6:30 p.m. E.T.