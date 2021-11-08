If Howard Stern was running the NFL, he’d kick Aaron Rodgers out of the league.

The longtime radio host said Monday morning that he was extremely disturbed by the actions and comments of the Green Bay Packers star quarterback.

Rodgers tested positive this week, missing Sunday’s game. While Rodgers previously told reporters that he had been “immunized,” he later revealed himself to be unvaccinated.

The superstar quarterback has been criticized for misleading the public, though Rodgers doesn’t believe he did anything wrong.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said Friday. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Stern, the longtime, often controversial radio host, addressed Rodgers’ thoughts on Monday morning.

“If there was decency in this world, you know, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast. What he did to his fellow teammates. This f—-ing guy, they should throw him out of the league so fast,” Stern said.

Howard Stern has thoughts on Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/IS1nbqbat4 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 8, 2021

The NFL, of course, will not be throwing Rodgers out of the league.

It’s possible the Packers quarterback will face a fine for his behavior, though he reportedly will not be suspended.

Green Bay is set to return to the field on Sunday against Seattle. Rodgers is expected to be cleared in time for that game.