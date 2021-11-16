Howie Kendrick Has Landed A Job With Nats’ Rival

Former Washington Nationals World Series hero Howie Kendrick has landed a big-time job with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Kendrick has been named the assistant to the general manager.

Brian Kaplan has also been named the assistant pitching coach and director of pitching development, while Jason Camili has been named the assistant hitting coach.

Phillies announce some hires, including Howie Kendrick as assistant to general manager, Brian Kaplan as assistant pitching coach and director of pitching development and Jason Camilli as assistant hitting coach. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) November 16, 2021

This is Kendrick’s first big move since he announced his retirement last December. He bounced around a bit during his MLB career, which included a brief stint with the Phillies.

Kendrick played with them during the 2017 season before he got traded to Washington. During that season, Kendrick had two home runs and 16 RBI’s off 48 hits.

He’ll always be remembered for 2019, though. His homer in Game 7 against the Astros off the foul pole gave the Nationals the lead for good as they went on to win their first-ever championship.

He also finished with 17 homers and 62 RBI’s off 115 hits for that season.

Before those years, he got his starts with the Angels and played nine years there. He then went across the freeway to play with the Dodgers in 2015 and 2016 and the rest after that is history.

The Phillies will be looking to make the playoffs next season for the first time since 2011.