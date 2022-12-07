Hubert Davis Has Brutally Honest Admission On UNC's Play

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels look on in the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It's been a brutal start to the season for North Carolina head basketball coach Hubert Davis. After going 5-0 while starting the year as the No. 1 team in the country, four straight losses have seen them fall out of the rankings entirely.

This past Sunday was basically the cherry on top. In their first game against an ACC opponent this season, the Tar Heels lost 80-72 against Virginia Tech - a team they beat twice last year.

Speaking to the media this week, Davis was asked about the state of the UNC locker room. He bluntly replied that the players are disappointed and tired.

"I would say disappointed, tired, and that’s a good thing. If we went into the locker room and everybody was okay, then that would be a bad thing," Davis said, via The Comeback.

Last year the Tar Heels lost two of their first five games and fell out of the national rankings all the way until the ACC Tournament. Despite finishing second in the ACC and in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, they easily made it into the NCAA Tournament as the 8 seed in the East.

Thanks to a huge upset win over No. 1 seed Baylor in the Round of 32, and over No. 4 seed UCLA in the Sweet 16, they went all the way to the national title game before coming up short against Kansas.

The Tar Heels might have to spend the next few months doing some soul-searching and trying to regain their identity if they want to enjoy a similar run in March of next year.

Can Hubert Davis right the ship?