Hubert Davis Lands First Major Commitment As North Carolina Coach

Less than a week after he was announced the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program, Hubert Davis has landed his first major commitment.

Fitting with a common theme in this year’s college basketball world, the commitment comes by way of the transfer portal. Virginia Cavaliers forward Justin McKoy will flip ACC schools to join the Heels in 2021.

The Cary, North Carolina native announced his transfer decision on Twitter Saturday afternoon. Davis extended an offer to McKoy on Wednesday, just one day after he was named head coach.

GDTBATH✍🏽✍🏽 It was meant to be🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GgXtsyiSF9 — Justin McKoy (@justintmckoy) April 10, 2021

In addition to the retirement of legendary coach Roy Williams, UNC is set to see some more major changes to the team this upcoming season.

Boasting one of the best front courts in the nation last year, that talented group has now almost completely disbanded. Freshman standout Day’Ron Sharpe is set to be a first-round NBA Draft pick, sophomore forward Armando Bacot plans to test the draft waters and senior anchor Garrison Brooks/freshman five star Walker Kessler both announced their entrance into the 2021 transfer portal.

With reserve big men Sterling Manley and Walker Miller also entering the transfer portal, McKoy and Leaky Black are tallest players currently listed on the Heels’ now-undersized roster. Davis’ decision to bring in the 6-foot-8, 215 lbs forward is no doubt part of a plan to fill those newly-vacant spots in the post.

“He talked about how he saw me fitting in the offense, and told me he liked me as player on the court and a person off the court,” McKoy said about Davis, per Inside Carolina. “He said I fit the Carolina culture.”

Starting four games for the ACC regular season-champion Cavaliers in 2021, McKoy averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds through 11.3 minutes per game. Heading in to his junior season off a void COVID-19 year, the newly-committed Tar Heel has three years of eligibility remaining.

With a surplus of scholarships still available on the sparse North Carolina roster, Davis hopes to continue utilizing the transfer portal this offseason.

“We’ve got to get better with the transfer portal and bring in big-time players that have a vision of wanting to be a part of this program, wanting to be a part of this history, and wanting to be big-time players here on the floor … ” Davis said. “I want everybody to have the same experience that I had at Carolina. My experience here was great … the reason I had a great experience in the midst of hard days was because I knew that this was the place I wanted to be; the place that I wanted to be to be coached, the place that I wanted to be to get better, the place where I wanted to be to grow up, the place where I wanted to be to be the best person and best basketball player that I can be.”