Hue Jackson Clarifies His Problem With The Browns

Just yesterday, former Miami head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL that levied serious allegations against multiple teams — including claims that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per game lost in order to “tank” for better draft position.

On Wednesday, former Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson came out with similar allegations in a series of messages on Twitter, seemingly claiming to have been offered money to lose games during his Browns tenure.

Jackson has since clarified these claims. He now says he was never explicitly offered money to tank games, but that the Browns organization put him in a position in which he “could not win.”

“What I was approached [about] was understanding what that four-year plan was…. I was put out as the face of this, and I ended up having to take this,” Jackson said in an interview with ESPN, per NFL insider Mark Maske.

Hue Jackson is not saying in his ESPN interview that he was explicitly told or paid to tank games. He is saying he was put in position to lose so that the team would win later in its rebuilding process. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 2, 2022

During his two-and-a-half year period with the Browns from 2016-18, the team collected an abysmal 3-13 record — including the infamous 0-16 season in 2017. Jackson argued that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam incentivized losing with his “four-year plan” for rebuilding.

“I didn’t understand what the plan was, I asked for clarity because it did not talk about winning and losing until Year 3 and 4. So that told you right there that something wasn’t correct but I still couldn’t understand it until I had the team that I had,” he added.

Jackson said he brought this issue to the attention of the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell at the time, but nothing ever came of it.

Clearly supportive of what Flores is trying to do, Hue Jackson said that he’ll join the class action suit “if that’s what needs to happen.”