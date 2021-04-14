Hue Jackson Has Reportedly Accepted A New Coaching Job

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has reportedly landed a new gig. Not as a coach in the NFL — but as an assistant for the FCS Tennessee State Tigers.

According to The Orange Is Oranger Browns Podcast, Jackson will join newly-hired head coach Eddie George as the offensive coordinator on the TSU staff.

Hue Jackson has accepted the Offensive Coordinator position at Tennessee St. to work with new Head Coach Eddie George. (per @huejack10) — The Orange Is Oranger Browns Podcast (@OrangeisOranger) April 13, 2021

While George has a wealth of on-field experience through incredible college and NFL careers, he lacks coaching experience at any level.

Bringing in a veteran coach like Jackson will surely help the former Ohio State Buckeyes/Tennessee Titans star running back fill in those experience gaps. With 31 years of coaching experience at both the collegiate and professional coaching levels, the 55-year-old play caller will serve as a guide for the rookie coach.

After short stints as an assistant for multiple NFL franchises, Jackson became most well known for his three-year coaching period from 2016-18 — leading the Browns to a 3-36 overall record (including an 0-16 season in 2017). Since then, the former NFL coach has been out of a job.

But, this opportunity is Jackson’s chance to get back on the sideline in 2021.

According to additional reports from FootballScoop.com earlier today, Jackson isn’t the only former NFL head coach involved in filling out George’s staff. Former Tennessee Titans/Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher (who drafted George back in 1996) has reportedly been helping advise his former player in his new coaching role.

The report said the Tigers are working to finalize a contact with Brandon Fisher, Jeff’s son, to become the new defensive coordinator for the program.

Ray Lewis was another name thrown into the mix as a potential defensive coaching hire. The school reportedly considered the former Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer for the head coaching position before ultimately deciding to go with George.

Needless to say, Tennessee State will have plenty of star power on the sideline in 2021.