After not calling many penalties the entire game, the officials inserted themselves into the Super Bowl at its biggest moment.

There were three plays in a row that featured a flag, though on one of them, another very obvious call was missed.

The Bengals were called for defensive holding which gave the Rams a first down. However, the officials missed a glaring false start on L.A.’s entire offensive line.

The defensive holding penalty against Cincinnati never should have happened anyway because the officials didn’t call an obvious false start on the entire offensive line. pic.twitter.com/U1itLG7RPA — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 14, 2022

The Rams went on to score the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes left, thanks to Cooper Kupp.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit Kupp on a fade route to make it 23-20 before the Rams defense stopped the Bengals with less than a minute left to clinch the game.

NFL fans still aren’t thrilled with the officiating on social media.

“This was unacceptable. These refs pros??,” one fan tweeted.

This was unacceptable. These refs pros?? https://t.co/F2HLZa1YIL — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) February 14, 2022

“The game was interesting in the sense it went long stretches where the refs weren’t involved, but when they did get involved let’s just say they blew calls on both sides,” another fan tweeted.

The game was interesting in the sense it went long stretches where the refs weren't involved, but when they did get involved let's just say they blew calls on both sides https://t.co/bhOMTfy8tm — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) February 14, 2022

Witness the play with your own eyes and tell me how this is not the story of the game? https://t.co/cr9vojbshN — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) February 14, 2022

The bengals got a free touchdown grow up https://t.co/XO2UhSjI6F — will (@_W1II_) February 14, 2022

Pretty sure I saw this more than once last night. Video is the first replay I’ve seen….which is also strange that NBC didn’t replay it. https://t.co/BCUsaEwHdX — OU Boom!!! (@asbell_tony) February 14, 2022

The defensive holding shouldn't have counted because the OPOTY and SBMVP couldn't get open vs a linebacker. Phantom call. I'll go to my grave with this. https://t.co/4SE3rfHtQF — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) February 14, 2022

Wrong question, Ben. The entire OL minus the center false started on this same play. https://t.co/mD0a5n3wfx — Matthew (@matthew412404) February 14, 2022

Missing this obvious false start ON THE ENTIRE OFFENSIVE LINE only to call a bad defensive holding penalty ON THE SAME PLAY is the perfect capstone to the worst season of NFL officiating EVER. https://t.co/OyPaAy6O54 — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) February 14, 2022

This was so obvious live it blew my mind it wasn’t called https://t.co/oVj4J6mPqc — Nick Sitro ✌️ (@nicksitro) February 14, 2022

I’m not even surprised. Been happening all year https://t.co/soiTcOBw0v — Jack ✖️ (@Cincinneumeyer) February 14, 2022

It won’t take long before another situation like this pops up again next season.