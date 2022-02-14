The Spun

After not calling many penalties the entire game, the officials inserted themselves into the Super Bowl at its biggest moment.

There were three plays in a row that featured a flag, though on one of them, another very obvious call was missed.

The Bengals were called for defensive holding which gave the Rams a first down. However, the officials missed a glaring false start on L.A.’s entire offensive line.

The Rams went on to score the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes left, thanks to Cooper Kupp.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit Kupp on a fade route to make it 23-20 before the Rams defense stopped the Bengals with less than a minute left to clinch the game.

NFL fans still aren’t thrilled with the officiating on social media.

“This was unacceptable. These refs pros??,” one fan tweeted.

“The game was interesting in the sense it went long stretches where the refs weren’t involved, but when they did get involved let’s just say they blew calls on both sides,” another fan tweeted.

It won’t take long before another situation like this pops up again next season.

