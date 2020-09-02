It’s Day 3 of the U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. But we just saw a massive upset that could change the face of the tournament.

In Round 2 of the U.S. Open, top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was upset by France’s Carolina Garcia. After a dominant 6-1 first set, Garcia completed the upset with a 7-6 (2) win on the second.

The tournament’s official Twitter account has already dubbed Garcia’s win “the biggest upset of this year’s U.S. Open”. The last time a No. 1 was upset so early in the U.S. Open was in 2018, when Simona Halep lost in the First Round to Kaia Kanepi.

With the win, Garcia is now set to take on No. 28 Jennifer Brady in the Third Round. It will be the fourth time in five years that Garcia has made it that far. She’s never reached the Fourth.

WHAT A WIN! Caroline Garcia pulls off the biggest upset of this year's #USOpen pic.twitter.com/4boTUcCq5R — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2020

Garcia has yet to claim victory in the Grand Slam Singles. Her best performance thus far was a trip to the quarterfinals of the 2017 French Open.

In doubles, she won the 2016 French Open alongside Kristina Mladenovic. Alongside Mladenovic, she won the 2019 Fed Cup for France.

Garcia still has a long way to go before she can claim victory in the 2020 U.S. Open. But if she can beat Karolina Pliskova, she clearly won’t be underdog moving forward that everyone says she is.

