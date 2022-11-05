Hugh Freeze, Liberty Pull Off Stunning Road Upset Of Arkansas Razorbacks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames calls a timeout in the second half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames did it again.

On Saturday, the Flames took down Arkansas (in Razorback Stadium nonrtheless) as they put themselves in position to move even further up the Top 25.

247's Brandon Marcello put the huge win into further context:

"No. 23 Liberty just beat an SEC team (on the road, too) for the first time and is 8-1," the insider tweeted. Adding, "Flames were 14-point underdogs at Arkansas."

This week's victory should also stoke the flames for Freeze's eventual return to the Southeastern Conference, as his name has been mentioned a number of times for the Auburn job.

During his days at Ole Miss, Freeze's Rebels always gave Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide fits. But recruiting violations ultimately undid his time in Oxford.

Now he has Liberty at 8-1, just two years removed from a 10-1 season when Malik Willis was running the show in Lynchburg.