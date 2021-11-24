Hugh Freeze Reportedly Lands Lucrative New Contract

Hugh Freeze is one of the top coaches in non-Power-Five football. And now with a new contract extension, he will be paid as such.

According to reports from ESPN on Tuesday night, Freeze has agreed to an extension with the Liberty Flames through the 2028 season. The new deal will reportedly see him earn more than $4 million per year.

The university will reportedly announce the contract on Wednesday.

While exact details of the deal have yet to be released, it’s believed to be more or comparable to the earnings of at least five current SEC coaches.

Since taking over in 2019, Freeze is now in his third season as Liberty’s head coach. Through his tenure with the Flames, the former Ole Miss head coach has amassed a 25-10 overall record — including a stellar 10-1 season in 2020.

Freeze led his team to two straight Cure Bowl victories in 2019 and 2020. With this success, Liberty became just one of two programs in NCAA history to claim bowl victories in its first two full seasons at the FBS level.

Despite a regression from last year’s performance, the Flames will log yet another winning season this year. With one regular-season game remaining against the Army Black Knights, Liberty currently hold a 7-4 record.

After 2020’s 10-1 season, Hugh Freeze’s name was frequently mentioned in the preseason coaching cycle. This massive extension was likely necessary to keep the talented head coach in Lynchburg with multiple opportunities knocking at his door.

Last year, Freeze received a separate contract extension that locked him in through the 2026 season with a salary of more than $3 million.

Stay tuned for updates on the contract details as they are released.