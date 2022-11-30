Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 05: Head Coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames watches his team warm up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Flames defeated the Razorbacks 21-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape.

Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.

According to Keith Niebuhr of Auburn Live, outside linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni will not remain on Freeze's staff heading into next season.

Bellantoni was named the team's linebackers coach and special teams coordinator in February of this year after he was originally hired to be a defensive analyst.

He has almost 30 years of coaching experience, 15 of which have come as a defensive coordinator. He's worked at Utah State, Washington State, Buffalo, Florida Atlantic, Villanova, and numerous other schools throughout his coaching career.

It remains to be seen where Bellantoni ends up for the 2023 season.