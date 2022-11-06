Hugh Freeze Was Asked About The Auburn Job On Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames calls a timeout in the second half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

As Hugh Freeze's success at Liberty continues, the rumor mill continues to churn in regards to him possibly being the next coach at Auburn.

Following the Flames' 21-19 upset win over Arkansas in Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Freeze was asked about the prospect of coaching the Tigers; and the 53-year-old gave his pitch to 247Sports:

“I don’t know that Auburn wants me. I have no clue,” Freeze told the outlet. “I know this: I have won everywhere I’ve been and my staff and kids have turned programs fast. It’s our culture that we instill. I know we do that and the proof is in the pudding.”

Well on his way to another 10-win season at Liberty, it's clear the Freeze can coach some football.

Liberty's next test comes against the UConn Huskies Nov. 12 at noon ET, who are coming off two straight wins.

Then the Flames finish out with two home games vs. Virginia Tech and New Mexico State.