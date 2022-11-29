Hugh Freeze's Auburn Contract Reportedly Included Bizarre Clause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames calls a timeout in the second half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Auburn ended its coaching search on Monday afternoon when it hired Hugh Freeze.

Freeze will come over from Liberty after he coached that program for the last four seasons. In those four seasons, he went 34-15 and led the program to a bowl each time.

While he's set to be the coach for the long-term future, he's not going to be on social media during his tenure. According to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, Freeze had to give up control of his social media in order to take his job.

This means that he can't use his Twitter for recruiting purposes or for firing back at fans or media pundits who have criticized him over the years.

Freeze will get to focus on getting the program back to being a contender since it's had some down seasons the past few years.

Over the past three seasons, Auburn has compiled a 17-19 overall record, which isn't close to good enough.