Hundreds Of NCAA Athletes Sign Letter About Lia Thomas

On Thursday, more than 300 current and former NCAA, Team USA and international swimmers signed an open letter to show their support of Lia Thomas, an openly transgender swimmer on the women’s team for the University of Pennsylvania.

Thomas has shattered multiple records on Penn’s women’s team, leading to questions about whether or not she should be allowed to compete.

The NCAA announced a new policy that “aligns transgender student-athlete participation for college sports with recent policy changes from the U.S. and International Olympic Committees.” That means eligibility will be determined by each sport’s governing body.

The letter that came out on Thursday was organized by Athlete Ally, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, and then sent to NCAA officials.

“With this letter, we express our support for Lia Thomas, and all transgender college athletes, who deserve to be able to participate in safe and welcoming athletic environments,” the letter reads, via Sports Illustrated. “We urge you to not allow political pressure to compromise the safety and wellbeing of college athletes everywhere.”

The hope here is that the NCAA does not adopt USA Swimming’s policy midseason.

While there’s still some clarity needed here, Thomas will be able to compete at her final Ivy League Championships.

Thomas is still waiting to see if she’s eligible for March’s NCAA Championships.