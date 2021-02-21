Hunter Dickinson Getting Major Praise For Performance At Ohio State

Sunday afternoon saw arguably the best Big Ten college basketball matchup of the year.

Earlier today, the 16-1 No. 3 Michigan Wolverines traveled to Columbus to face their arch rival No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. Behind an incredible showing from UM star center Hunter Dickinson, Juwan Howard’s red-hot squad was able to claim a closely-contested 92-87 win in the marquee matchup.

In just his freshman year with Michigan, Dickinson has already established himself as the Wolverines’ leading scorer (14.6 ppg). Earlier this year, he dropped a career-high 28 points against a No. 16 Minnesota team.

The 7-foot-1 freshman played above his standards in today’s outing.

Through the first half, Dickinson had only scored six points. A 16-point second half explosion was ultimately the difference maker in the huge Michigan victory.

Dickinson finished the game with 22 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

College basketball fans everywhere took to Twitter to celebrate the rising star’s incredible performance.

Hunter Dickinson has been HUGE today! — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) February 21, 2021

Another dominant second-half performance for Hunter Dickinson. Just not a lot of guys who can handle him in the paint. So good on the offensive glass. 16 and 5 since halftime today. Had six points and 11 boards in the second half last weekend against Wisconsin. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 21, 2021

#3 #Michigan pulls away down the stretch to beat #4 #OhioState 92-87. Fantastic game from start to finish. Hunter Dickinson dominated for the #Wolverines with 22 PTS and 9 REB. pic.twitter.com/FTsMFkm7wk — College Hoops 101 (@ncaa_hoops101) February 21, 2021

One team has Hunter Dickinson. One team doesn't. That's the difference. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 21, 2021

Grown man stuff. What a performance from Hunter Dickinson. — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) February 21, 2021

Starting in late January, all Michigan athletic programs were forced to undergo a 14-day quarantine period due to an on-campus outbreak of a COVID-19 variant. Still holding onto their No. 3 ranking, many analysts wondered if the Wolverines could continue their hot streak upon their return to play last week.

Michigan has now won three games in a row since returning to the court. With victories over No. 21 Wisconsin, Rutgers and now No. 4 Ohio State, it’s abundantly clear the Wolverines haven’t been slowed down by their COVID-19 hiatus.

Yet another exciting Big Ten matchup lies ahead for Michigan this Thursday. In a marquee big-man matchup, Dickinson and his squad will take on No. 11 Iowa and national player of the year candidate Luka Garza.