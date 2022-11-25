Hunter Henry Has 3-Word Response To Controversial Ruling

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There were a couple of controversial calls in yesterday's game between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings. But none were more controversial than tight end Hunter Henry's touchdown reception being overturned and ruled incomplete.

The Patriots tight end appeared to just get the ball over the goalline while being wrapped up by a Vikings defender. But upon the review, it was ruled that the ball hit the ground.

The Patriots settled for a field goal but the Vikings scored the go-ahead touchdown two drives later. As you might imagine, Henry didn't like that at all.

Speaking to the media after the game, Henry appeared certain that he caught it for a touchdown. He said he believes he got his hand under the ball and that the ball itself never touched the ground but conceded that he has to live with what was called.

"I believe I caught it," Henry said, via ESPN. "He said it hit the ground. But I believe my hand was under the ball. The hand was under the ball, with hitting the ground, that's what kind of caused it to jump up.

"They made the call. Just got to live with it."

It's hard to find the conclusive evidence that the original call of a touchdown was wrong though. Usually an NFL officiating crew will go with the call on the field unless there's definitive evidence to overturn.

This call could wind up haunting the New England Patriots depending on how the rest of the season shapes up.