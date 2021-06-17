Hunter Renfrow Reacts To Derek Carr’s Raiders Statement

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made sure everyone knows where his loyalties lie when he said “he’d probably quite” if he weren’t playing for the Las Vegas franchise.

For at least one of Carr’s Raider teammates, this was a comforting message.

During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday, Las Vegas wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said he “loved” hearing that from his quarterback.

“I think I saw it on Twitter, screen shotted it and sent it to him and said, ‘I love this,’” Renfrow said. “That’s who you want as a quarterback, that’s who you want as a leader — a guy who’s going to give everything he has.

“He’s made a ton of money. He doesn’t need any more money. He’s going out there to play football. He’s doing it because he loves it. He could retire now and play golf every day. He could do whatever he wants. He has four kids — he could hang out with them every day. But he loves football, so he wants to be around us and he loves the Raiders. And that’s one thing I’ve noticed in the three years that I’ve been with him, that he’s definitely had his priorities in line with God coming first, then his family, and then football. But he takes football very seriously, and his teammates, he treats them the best. And we just love being around a guy like that.”

After a tremendous four-year career at Clemson, Renfrow was selected with the 149th overall pick in the 2019 draft. Through two seasons together, Renfrow and Carr have developed some solid chemistry — connecting for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns.

Entering his eighth season as QB1 for the Raiders franchise, Carr will look to finally turn the corner on some postseason success in 2021.