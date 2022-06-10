Hunter Renfrow Signs Contract Extension With Raiders: Fans React

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Oakland Raiders during their NFL preseason game at RingCentral Coliseum on August 10, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Earlier Friday morning, the football world learned some significant news regarding Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

He's not going anywhere for the foreseeable future. Bright and early this morning, the Raiders reportedly signed the talented wide receiver to a two-year contract extension.

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Renfrow's new deal will pay him $32 million over those to seasons. His deal also includes $21 million guaranteed.

"The #Raiders are signing Pro Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million extension including $21M guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet," Pelissero said. "A big-time payday for the Slot Machine after a breakout season — and even more opportunities ahead in Josh McDaniels’ offense."

Raiders fans think the team got a bargain with only paying Renfrow $16 million per season.

"Talk about a bargain. Damn. Make waller next," one fan said.

"$16M per year? That's a good deal considering the current WR market," another fan said.

Renfrow produced at a steady rate for the Raiders in his first two seasons before exploding last year. He racked up 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.