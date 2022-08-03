Hunter Renfrow Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts
Raiders Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow likely won't be on Uber duty going forward.
On Wednesday, Davante Adams shared an Instagram story of he, Renfrow, Derek Carr and Mack Hollins cramming into what looks like an extremely small Uber vehicle.
The video gave the NFL world a good laugh on social media.
"We all have that one friend," tweeted Mick Akers.
"They got three grown ass NFL players in the backseat of a compact car," laughed a member of The Black Hole.
"Real ones know that $3 upcharge for comfort ain’t worth it," commented Logan Reever.
"Lol," replied podcast host John Middlekauff.
"This is great and anyone who knows Hunter Renfrow isn't surprised!" tweeted Brandon Dunn.
Maybe that contract extension didn't kick-in in time to shell out for the XL.