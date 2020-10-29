Husker Sports Tweet About The Wisconsin Game Is Going Viral

A tweet about Saturday’s canceled Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game is going viral on social media on Wednesday evening.

The Badgers have a COVID-19 outbreak within their program this week. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz and head coach Paul Chryst are among those who have tested positive for the virus. As a result, Saturday’s game against the Huskers won’t be played.

Wisconsin made the decision to not play, though the game won’t count as a forfeit. It’ll just be a no contest.

“Wisconsin administration made the decision to shut down on its own (AD Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Rebecca Blanks),” CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd wrote on Twitter. “Testing thresholds were only orange/red which in Big Ten protocols don’t automatically shut down the program. Alvarez said, ‘We had to get our arms around this.’”

Nebraska will now be off this weekend, unless the Huskers are able/allowed to schedule a non-conference game, which seems unlikely at this point.

Unsurprisingly, some Nebraska fans aren’t happy with the news. A tweet from Husker Sports is going viral on social media.

That’s quite the Twitter poll.

For those wondering, there have already been more than 1,500 votes, with 64 percent of voters choosing the “Yes” option.

Nebraska is scheduled to return to play on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Northwestern.