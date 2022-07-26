Hustle' Movie Star Juancho Hernangomez Signing NBA Contract

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - APRIL 21: Juancho Hernangomez #41 of the Utah Jazz reacts to a play during the first half of Game Three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 21, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Juancho Hernangomez is going to be signing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.

The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday afternoon.

Hernangomez played for three separate teams during the 2021 season. He played 18 games for the Boston Celtics, 17 games for the Utah Jazz, and five games for the San Antonio Spurs.

He played his best basketball with the Jazz. In those 17 games, he averaged 6 points and three rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the floor.

Before that, Hernangomez played for the Minnesota Timberwolves for two seasons and the Denver Nuggets for four seasons.

For his career, he's averaged five points and three rebounds per game while shooting just under 43% from the floor.

Of course, Hernangomez also made his movie debut in "Hustle" which came out earlier this year. The film also stars Adam Sandler and Anthony Edwards.