Hype For George Pickens Grows: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for drafting wide receivers in the second round or later and developing them into elite players.

Antonio Brown, a former sixth-round pick, went on to become an All-Pro for the team. Hines Ward, a third-round pick could be a candidate for the Hall of Fame.

The team may very well have drafted the next great Steelers wide receiver in the second round. Pittsburgh drafted former Georgia standout George Pickens, who is impressing in his first training camp.

"George Pickens has been one of the best wide receivers that I've seen as a rookie," Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly said. "If he's going to be bad this year, I would be shocked, it would be a disappointment."

Fans are ready for the regular season to start so they can see Pickens in action.

"The hype continues to build for George Pickens," one fan said.

"I’m f***in amped for some George Pickens football," another fan said.

"Pickens for HOF," a third fan said.

Will Pickens be the next great Steelers wide receiver?