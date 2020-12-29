Ian Book Shares Notre Dame’s Mindset Against Alabama

Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book has the rare chance to lead his team to a national championship.

Before he gets that chance though, Book and the Fighting Irish have a daunting task ahead of them. A Rose Bowl matchup against No. 1 Alabama is the last obstacle for Notre Dame on its path to the College Football Playoff final.

Most of the college football world doesn’t have too much faith in a Fighting-Irish upset. The money line for the matchup leans 20.5 points in the Crimson Tide’s favor.

But, while others may not, Book believes in his team. The talented QB shared his mindset heading into the much-anticipated contest when speaking to reporters on Monday.

“We truly have an opportunity, and it starts with believing,” Book said. “We believe we can win. We believe that we can win a national championship this year. And that’s where it matters and that’s where it starts. And it’s just an unbelievable opportunity for this team.

“And these guys believe. It’s been a couple weeks of preparation. We’re just excited to get out to Dallas, go play on the biggest stage. That’s why you come to Notre Dame. We’re here and we’re ready to do it.”

Ian Book has been outstanding for the Fighting Irish all year, throwing for 2,601 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The crafty, duel-threat quarterback has also gotten it done on the ground, rushing for 403 yards and eight touchdowns on the year.

The only blemish on Notre Dame’s otherwise immaculate season was a blowout loss to Clemson in the ACC championship. Many analysts believed the 34-10 defeat would be enough to boot the Irish from the CFP, but their saving grace was likely a 47-40 overtime win over the Tigers earlier this season.

It’s clear Ian Book and his squad have the capacity to win huge games — it’s just a matter if they can pull something off against the seemingly unstoppable Crimson Tide later this week.

Alabama has proven itself as far and away the best team in college football this year, blowing out nearly every opponent it has faced en route to a perfect 11-0 record.

No. 4 Notre Dame will face off against No. 1 Alabama on Friday at 4:00 p.m. E.T.