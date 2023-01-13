Ian Rapoport Floats Interesting Lamar Jackson Hypothetical

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 09: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-24 in overtime to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens appear to be at a crossroads with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been seeking a lucrative contract extension with the team for over a year now. With no end to the standoff in sight, Ian Rapoport may have the solution.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport pointed out that the Ravens could decide to place a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson in the upcoming offseason. Doing so would let another team sign him in exchange for two first-round draft picks.

"The (cap) number is lower if it's non-exclusive... If they give him the exclusive tag it means 'You're not touching my quarterback. Get away from him. He is exclusively ours.' If it's non-exclusive, someone else could sign him. Do the Ravens open the door?" Rapoport mused.

Rapoport and McAfee had a long discussion about the benefits of doing so. But the wider NFL world doesn't seem to think this would happen.

Fans in the comments are pointing out that the savings would be minimal and the two first-round picks the Ravens would get back from a team that signs Jackson would not be enough compensation to begin with.

While a handful of NFL teams would happily sign Jackson for two first-round picks, the Ravens are going to want more.

Lamar Jackson is a former MVP and a two-time Pro Bowler who is still in his mid-20s. That kind of potential doesn't grow on trees.

What will the Ravens do with Jackson this offseason?