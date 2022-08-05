Ian Rapoport Has Discouraging Update On Matt Stafford's Elbow Injury

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a second half pass against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl title defense got off to a rough start in training camp with news that quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury.

Unfortunately for the Rams, the latest update on Stafford isn't great. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Stafford's injury "is not nothing" and said that Stafford will not be throwing for at least several practices.

"Matthew Stafford having thrower's elbow is not nothing and he isn't gonna be throwing for several practices," Rapoport said.

Rapoport further described the injury as "thrower's elbow" - similar to the injury that baseball pitchers suffer. He said that it's a tendon issue in Stafford's throwing elbow and will require management moving forward.

Matthew Stafford is coming off one of the best seasons for a quarterback in NFL history. Despite leading the league in interceptions, he threw 41 regular season touchdowns and nine postseason touchdowns en route to winning the Super Bowl.

It's hard to tell with an injury like this just how long the injury layoff might be. We've seen wildly different amounts of time needed off in Major League Baseball with similarly-described injuries.

Given the beating a quarterback is prone to take on top of the number of times they need to throw the ball each week, it might be even longer.