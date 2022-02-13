On Saturday morning, a report surfaced saying Sean McVay could walk away from coaching following Super Bowl 56.

McVay is reportedly wanting to find more “balance” in his life. What does that mean? It’s believed that he’d like to spend more time with his fiancée and eventual wife, Veronika Khomyn, and start a family.

It’s entirely plausible McVay is thinking about stepping away from coaching and/or football all together at some point in coming years. However, it doesn’t sound like it’ll happen before the 2022-23 season.

McVay sent NFL insider Ian Rapoport a text on Saturday night and expressed his commitment to the Los Angeles Rams.

“There was sort of a rumor that started over the course of the last couple days about whether or not Sean McVay would return to the Rams,” said Rapoport. “… I was just was texting with Coach Sean McVay asking if he was going to return next season.

“What he texted me back was, ‘I am committed to this team and coaching.’ Yes, Sean McVay will be back for the 2022 season and beyond.”

Take a look.

From @NFLTotalAccess: No, #Rams coach Sean McVay won't be walking away after the Super Bowl. He texted me, "I’m committed to this team and coaching." pic.twitter.com/Mt9NImDf4f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

Well it looks like NFL fans can put an end to all the speculation. Sean McVay will be coaching football next season.

McVay will first try and win a Super Bowl when the Rams take on the Bengals on Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for around 6:30 p.m. ET.