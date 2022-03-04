Ian Rapoport: Most Teams Believe Aaron Rodgers Returns To Packers

With a great deal of uncertainty heading into the 2022 league year, the NFL world is still eagerly awaiting a decision on Aaron Rodgers’ football future.

While there have been some rumblings about a potential departure for the back-to-back league MVP, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that “most teams” believe Rodgers will return to Green Bay for his 18th season.

“Everyone’s just waiting for him to announce. Most of the teams that I’ve spoke with believe Aaron Rodgers is going back to the Packers,” he said during an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

Rapoport followed this up with a qualifying statement.

“From what I can tell, there’s been negotiations with his agent and the Packers, but he has not said, ‘Hey, I’m definitely going back,'” he added.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has said there’ve been no trade offers for Rodgers up to this point. Rapoport believes teams are waiting on the quarterback’s final decision before making any offers.

Rodgers is expected to make his decision sometime in the coming weeks.