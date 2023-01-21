Ian Rapoport Names 3 Landing Spots For Tom Brady

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, reported that Tom Brady plans to take a few weeks to think about his NFL future.

However, it doesn't seem like Tampa will be the place he plays next season - if he plays at all. Rapoport revealed that several players on the Buccaneers believe Brady won't be back.

"I'd be surprised if he's back," one player said.

Another player commented, "He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good."

While he won't be back in Tampa, there are three potential landing spots for the most decorated player in NFL history.

Rapoport suggested the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers are all possible landing spots for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

The Raiders make the most sense for Brady, considering his former offensive coordinator is the team's head coach. However, he was linked to the Titans before he decided to join the Buccaneers a few years ago.

Meanwhile, the 49ers seem pretty set at quarterback, with three options to choose from.

Where will Brady play next?