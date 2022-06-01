Ian Rapoport Names Team To Watch For Ndamukong Suh

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

With it looking like Ndamukong Suh's days in Tampa are over, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" to discuss where the veteran DT could land next.

And according to RapSheet, Suh in silver and black could be on the table.

I don't think he's going back to the Bucs ... maybe [back to the Rams] but I don't think so. ... I've heard Raiders would be one of those teams potentially... But, the problem is, he's 35 and he has done one-year deals every time.

Ndamukong Suh has made a lot of plays and a lot of money across his 12 NFL seasons thus far.

A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Suh was named to the Hall of Fame's all-decade team for the 2010s as a simultaneous pass rusher and menacing run-stopper.

As durable as they come, the former second overall pick has played 191 of a possible 193 regular season games.

After the Bucs recent signing of Akiem Hicks, the writing was on the wall for Suh. But a move to the Raiders could be a great signing for a team looking to get ahead in the loaded AFC West.