Ian Rapoport Offers Injury Update On Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes during a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As if losing last night's big game against the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't bad enough, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an injury in the process.

Herbert injured his ribs in last night's 27-24 loss in Kansas City. He managed to finish the game though, missing only a handful of snaps.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, X-rays taken after the game for damage were negative. However, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley still could not speak to whether or not Herbert had some kind of other injury.

Rapoport said that Herbert is set to undergo more tests today. He suggested that Herbert could be facing a potentially more painful injury - rib cartilage damage - or a far more potentially serious internal organ injury.

Justin Herbert completed 69-percent of his passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns on the road in Kansas City. Unfortunately, his lone interception - a 99-yard pick six from Jaylen Watson - proved to be the tipping point.

The Chargers still managed to bring the game within a field goal with 1:11 left in the game, but they couldn't get the ball back through an onsides kick.

As Rapoport alluded to, the Chargers now get a mini-bye week to allow Justin Herbert to recover. Hopefully it will be enough.

We wish Justin Herbert a speedy recovery.