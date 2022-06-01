Ian Rapoport Offers Latest On Potential Landing Spot For Odell Beckham Jr.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It's no surprise that Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't signed with an NFL team yet.

He's still recovering from a torn ACL injury that he suffered in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. Right now, it's looking like he probably won't be available for the first half of the season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has given some insight on his situation and thinks that the Rams could still be an option for him.

"We'll see what Odell can get," Rapoport said. "He's such an interesting case because he's probably not going to play for the first several games, might be half the season. The timing of the injury was so bad for a guy who looked like he was playing as well as he played since his first or second year with the Giants. I do think OBJ being with the Rams is still a possibility."

This would make sense, especially since it's unlikely Beckham Jr. commands a lot of money on a deal.

OBJ racked up 305 yards and five touchdowns off 27 receptions in the regular season after he signed with the Rams. He was then even better in the playoffs and had 288 yards and two touchdowns off 21 receptions.

We'll have to see if the Rams can get a deal done with him.