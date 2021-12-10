The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ian Rapoport Offers Update On T.J. Watt After He Left Game vs. Vikings

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh SteelersPITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The injury woes continue to pile on for Steelers superstar T.J. Watt.

During the second quarter of last night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Watt left the game with a groin injury and did not return.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro pass rusher will undergo tests to determine the severity of his injury later today. Rapoport suggested that the issue could be minor given that Watt was benched during a blowout first half in favor of the Vikings — but today’s tests will confirm or deny those suspicions.

This isn’t the first time Watt has missed time with a groin injury. He suffered a similar injury early in a Week 2 matchup against the Raiders, causing him to miss a contest with the Bengals in Week 3. He was also forced to sit out against the Chargers with hip and knee injuries in Week 11.

Despite these absences, the fifth-year linebacker is in the midst of yet another stellar season. For the second year in a row, Watt leads the league in sacks — this time with a career-high 16.0. This is his fourth straight season with more than 13.0 sacks on the year.

The Steelers will keep their fingers crossed for positive news later today.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.