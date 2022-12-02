Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon.

During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick could be taking a more central role in the Patriots' offensive play-calling system.

"My guess would be that Bill Belichick takes over the offense a little bit more moving forward," Rapoport said.

During Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a public outburst on the sideline — voicing his displeasure with the team's offensive play calling.

Clearly there's some discontent with the current offensive situation, and perhaps a change is on the horizon.

The Patriots are now 6-6 on the year after last night's loss.