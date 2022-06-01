Ian Rapoport Reacts To Aaron Donald's Retirement Comment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

During a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald said he'd be "at peace" with retiring if he and the Los Angeles Rams can't come to a contract extension agreement.

Not wanting one of the best players of the last decade to retire, many fans are in denial about this possible retirement decision.

But during an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Donald's retirement is entirely within the realm of possibility.

"When a player starts talking about retirement, [you] shouldn't shrug it off," he explained. "He's 30. He's maybe the greatest at his position to ever play. He's got a ring. He's made $100 million.

"If he walked away now, I would kind of understand. I don't want him to, but i don't think it's nonsense."

Donald still has three years remaining on the six-year, $135 million deal he signed with the Rams in 2018. That being said, he's well outperformed that figure and should be next in line for a big-time pay raise.

The all-time great pass rusher is coming of his seventh-straight All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl-title sealing performance. After this year's title game, reports indicated that he was considering leaving his NFL career behind on a high note.

Under his current contract, Donald is set to make $14.25 million through his potential Super Bowl-defending run in 2022. The Rams will need to do much better than that to keep him on the field this coming season.