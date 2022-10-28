Ian Rapoport Shares His Expectation For Ezekiel Elliott This Weekend

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

It's no secret that Ezekiel Elliott is banged up going into this Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bears.

Elliott suffered a knee sprain during last Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions. He left the game for a bit before coming back but has not practiced this week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had an update on Elliott's status going into this contest and confirmed Tom Pelissero's report that he's not expected to play.

"He has not practiced yet this week and according to colleague Tom Pelissero, he's not expected to play on Sunday. We'll see if he's able to get out there and practice today. If not, Tony Pollard will get the bulk of the carries for the Cowboys," Rapoport said.

If it is Pollard that starts, the Cowboys likely won't miss that much of a beat. He's been great to start this season as he's already racked up 67 carries for 375 yards and two touchdowns.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Bears contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.