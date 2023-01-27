Ian Rapoport 'Would Not Be Surprised' By 1 Tom Brady Move

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Between Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, a ton of Pro Bowl quarterbacks could be looking for new teams in 2023. But there's one situation that would not particularly surprise NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport said that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' decision to fire some of their offensive coaching staff leads him to believe that Brady is more likely to hit free agency.

"He has not committed to return (to Tampa) even though most people think he's going to be back. So I would not be surprised if we have a Tom Brady free agency situation here," Rapoport said.

It certainly seems like Brady isn't long for Tampa for a litany of reasons. Between the team's struggles in 2022 and the departure of Bruce Arians, it feels like this was a failed effort by Brady to go out on top.

It probably doesn't help the Buccaneers that Tom Brady was actively being courted by other NFL teams even while he was under contract last year.

And with Brady set to mull retirement for a third year in a row, it's possible that he might finally hang up his cleats in 2023.

Suffice it to say, Brady returning to the Buccaneers next season seems like it's one of the least likely options that he has available.

What will Brady do in 2023?