Iconic Photo Goes Viral After Legendary NFL Quarterback's Death

KANSAS CITY, MO - CIRCA 1968: Quarterback Len Dawson #16 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the New York Jets during an NFL football game circa 1968 at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson played for the Chiefs from 1963-75. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

The NFL community lost a legend on Wednesday morning.

Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passed away at the age of 87 after he entered hospice care in Kansas City last week.

Since then, numerous fans and members of the media have offered their condolences on social media.

There's also a photo of him that's been making the rounds on social media. A photographer got a picture of Dawson heating a dart and drinking a Fresca during halftime of Super Bowl I.

Even though the Chiefs lost this game, this is still one heck of a photo.

It only took a few more years before Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969. The Chiefs took down the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.

He then got into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

Our thoughts are with the Dawson family.