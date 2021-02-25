If Russell Wilson Is Traded, Here’s What It Will Probably Take

The Athletic dropped a bombshell report this Thursday regarding Russell Wilson, as the star quarterback’s camp has broached trade destinations with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson recently expressed his frustrations with Seattle’s inability to protect him.

“I’ve definitely been hit. I’ve been sacked almost 400 times,” Wilson said per Brady Henderson of ESPN. “So we’ve got to get better. I’ve got to find ways to get better too.”

Although the Seahawks haven’t expressed any desire to trade Wilson, there’s a chance that things go south and they ultimately choose to ship him out of town. If that happens, the starting price for the Pro Bowl quarterback will be at least three first-round picks.

NFL Network insider Mike Silver was first to report that Seattle would want at least a trio of first-round picks in exchange for Wilson.

Seattle traded away multiple first-round picks to acquire Jamal Adams last offseason, so the front office will eventually need to replenish its draft capital.

According to this Thursday’s report from The Athletic, the Dolphins, Jets, Raiders and Saints are being mentioned as potential destinations for Wilson.

Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, which could complicate matters if the Seahawks discuss trades with teams he wouldn’t want to play for.

The Seahawks should do everything in their power to make Wilson happy because he’s the face of their franchise. However, it appears there’s more going on behind the scenes than meets the eye.