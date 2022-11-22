Illnesses Are Reportedly Sweeping Through NFL Locker Room

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A wave of illness is reportedly sweeping through the Dallas Cowboys' locker room ahead of this week's Thanksgiving Day matchup against the New York Giants.

Head coach Mike McCarthy says several players are wearing masks to avoid spreading the unspecified illness, per team insider Calvin Watkins.

Four Cowboys players did not participate in Monday's practice due to illness: defensive end Tarell Basham, defensive end Dante Fowler, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

The Cowboys are coming off a dominant 40-3 blowout victory over the previously 8-1 Minnesota Vikings. With this win, Dallas is now 7-3 heading into Thursday's Week 12 matchup.

With New York also sitting at 7-3, this game has huge implications for the NFC East standings.