Iman Shumpert: LeBron James “Knows He Ruined Basketball”

During a recent appearance on the “Bootleg Kev” podcast, former Cavs guard Iman Shumpert admitted he believes LeBron James “ruined basketball.”

After the host suggested that Kevin Durant “ruined basketball” by jumping from OKC to The Bay in 2016, Shumpert responded that LeBron was the one who did it first.

“It wasn’t KD. It was LeBron first going to Miami,” Shumpert explained. Adding, “[LeBron] knows he ruined basketball.”

“He thought he was making it better,” Shump continued. “I get it. Me personally, I love the NBA for the loyalty that I thought was there. He basically knocked the fourth wall down.”

Shumpert, who won a ring with James’ Cavaliers in 2016, set NBA Twitter ablaze with his comments. But, the former Knick defended himself on Tuesday.

One user said that superteams existed long before King James took his talents to South Beach. To which Shumpert responded, “Find me the year the top player left his throne and joined someone else?”

Explaining, “Closest thing was Shaq but Bigs have to pair up and Kobe was the juice. [LeBron] had no need and had all the influence. I can debate this all day.”

Another user pointed out that LeBron tried to bring stars to Cleveland, but nobody would come.

“I totally get it,” Shumpert responded.

“Which is why I said his decision worked. [LeBron] is smart for it I just said I liked the other version of the league better.”

LeBron James certainly changed the dynamic of the NBA with his infamous decision. Bringing forth the age of player empowerment. Love it or hate it, the basketball landscape doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.