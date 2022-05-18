Ime Udoka Has Message For Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum After Game 1

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 11: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics talks with Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on March 11, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

After Boston's 118-107 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka took aim at stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum Tuesday night.

Speaking to the media after the game, Udoka noted that it was tougher without Al Horford and Marcus Smart out there. But, Udoka said he still needed more from his pair of All-Star wings.

Having Marcus and Al might have helped, because they settle us down, but it wasn't really just that. And it wasn't our young guys, Payton and Aaron, but it was our veterans Jayson and Jaylen who let it get away from us.

The Celtics dropped Game 1 on the road thanks in large part to a 41-point performance from the Heat's Jimmy Butler.

Tatum and Brown held their own offensively, contributing 29 and 24 points respectively. However, it wasn't enough to keep Miami down.

Boston held an eight-point lead at half, but, Miami stormed back behind 27 second-half points from their veteran swingman, outscoring the Celtics 39-14 in the third quarter.

The Heat defense also limited the C's to just 2-15 shooting from the field in that same quarter.

With Game 2 on Thursday, and no guarantee that Smart or Horford will be back, Ime Udoka will need even better performances from his dynamic perimeter duo.