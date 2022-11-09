Ime Udoka Is Trending After Nets Coaching News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have named longtime assistant Jacque Vaughn as the team's new head coach — not suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

After the departure of former Nets head coach Steve Nash, Udoka was reported as the frontrunner to become the next leader in Brooklyn.

Udoka is trending on Twitter following this decision.

"I’ve got some questions for the national reporters who pushed ime udoka uncritically," one wrote.

"Jacque Vaughn officially named the Nets new head coach, so there goes all the early reports of an imminent Ime Udoka hiring," another added.

Vaughn, an assistant since 2018, was hired as the Nets' interim head coach after the organization parted ways with Nash. Since taking over, he's led the team to a 4-2 record.

The Celtics permitted Udoka — who led the team to an NBA Finals appearance in his first season — to pursue other coaching opportunities while he serves his ongoing one-year suspension. Joe Mazzulla is currently serving as Boston's interim head coach.