In Photos: All The Women Aaron Rodgers Has Dated

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly back on the dating market.

According to a Wednesday afternoon report, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley have called off their engagement.

Rodgers and Woodley announced their engagement last year. The Packers quarterback shocked the NFL world when he announced his engagement during his MVP acceptance ceremony. There will be no wedding, though.

InTouch first reported the news:

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” says one insider. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.” The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, is “an independent guy,” the sources adds, noting Aaron “got cold feet” about his impending nuptials to the Big Little Lies actress, 30.

Woodley is not the first Hollywood celebrity that Rodgers has dated. Here’s a look back at his dating history.

Shailene Woodley

Rodgers and Woodley have reportedly been dating for two years. They got together following Rodgers’ breakup with Danica Patrick.

Woodley, who has starred in movies like Divergent, The Fault In Our Stars and Snowden, reportedly grew frustrated with Rodgers’ commitment to football.

The happy couple has reportedly called off their engagement after being together for two years.

Danica Patrick

Rodgers dated the former star NASCAR driver prior to getting engaged to Woodley. Rodgers and Patrick even built an incredible home in Southern California.

However, the couple broke up at some point during the pandemic.

Patrick has since moved on, as she’s now dating Carter Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly, a meal service company.

Olivia Munn

Rodgers and Munn reportedly began dating in 2014. They broke up a couple of years later. Munn is now with comedian John Mulaney.

Munn spoke about Rodgers’ family drama following their breakup.

“I was friendly with Jordan [Rodgers] and I met the parents only a couple of times,” Munn said in a 2018 interview on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy.”

“Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating,” she added.

Kelly Rohrbach

Rodgers and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model were spotted on a date together back in 2017.

The NFL quarterback and the supermodel played a round of golf together in Southern California, according to TMZ.

It’s unclear if the relationship went any further.

Jessica Szohr

Rodgers and the Gossip Girl star were first linked to each other back in 2011. The relationship didn’t last very long, though they reportedly got back together – briefly – in 2014.

Like his reported breakup with Woodley, Rodgers’ hectic schedule got in the way.

“They broke up because her schedule was crazy for awhile and they just couldn’t stay together in that situation but now they have been spending their free time together and things feel good. They fell right back into it,” a source told Us Weekly

***

Rodgers is now back on the dating market. Best of luck to him and Woodley in their romance futures.