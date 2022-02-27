In Photos: Danica Patrick’s Dating History Over The Years

Danica Patrick hasn’t shied away from opening up about her thoughts on love and relationships over the years.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said last year, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Patrick’s comment on heartbreak was made after her reported breakup with Aaron Rodgers. Here’s a quick look at her dating history over the years.

Carter Comstock

Patrick is currently dating Carter Comstock, the co-founder of Freshly. The happy couple reportedly met through business.

Danica and Carter have taken several trips together and spent the holidays with each other this past December.

Aaron Rodgers

Danica dated the Green Bay Packers quarterback prior to dating Comstock. She and Rodgers reportedly broke up at some point in 2020.

The breakup news was pretty stunning, as many felt that Rodgers and Danica were going to go the distance.

They bought a beautiful home in Southern California together and were often spotted at Milwaukee Bucks games.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Patrick dated the NASCAR driver starting in 2012. The racing couple dated for about five years, before breaking up in 2017.

Like her breakup with Rodgers, this one was pretty surprising.

“The relationship has really evolved into this really comfortable space where we’re … just really happy,” Patrick said in the 2017 EPIX documentary titled Danica. “It’s really straightforward and simple. And we don’t argue.”

Paul Edward Hospenthal

Patrick began dating Paul Edward Hospenthal, a physical therapist, after going to him for a knee injury in the early 2000s.

Danica and Paul ended up getting married in 2005. They were together for nearly a decade, before getting divorced in 2013.

We wish all the best to Danica in her dating future.