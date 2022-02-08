In Photos: Erin Andrews’ Dating History Before Getting Married

FOX NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews is a happily married woman.

The longtime football reporter is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll. The Canadian hockey player won the Stanley Cup Finals while playing for the Los Angeles Kings. Andrews and Stoll began dating in 2012 and officially tied the knot in 2017.

Stoll was recently seen at the NFC Championship Game, supporting his wife.

The FOX sideline reporter had a notable dating history prior to getting married to Stoll, though. Here are some of the men that Andrews has reportedly dated prior to getting married.

Josh Hopkins

Andrews and actor Josh Hopkins reportedly dated for a bit in 2011. They were reportedly spotted together at a music festival that year.

Chace Crawford

Chace Crawford, the brother of Candice Crawford, who’s married to Tony Romo, reportedly dated the NFL reporter for a while in 2012.

Chace Crawford is known for his roles on Gossip Girl and The Boys.

David Wright

Andrews and the former New York Mets star were linked together back in 2008, though nothing was ever made official.

Wright, one of the best players in New York Mets history, retired from the game after the 2018 regular season.